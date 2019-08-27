GREEN RIVER — WYOData Security Inc. will provide free on-site document shredding Sept. 6-7 at Golden Hour Senior Center at 550 Uinta Drive in Green River.
People drop by from 5-6 p.m. on Sept. 6 and 8-11 a.m. on Sept. 7.
Laptop and desktop hard drives as well as flash drives and other external hard drives will also be accepted.
Breakfast burritos and drinks will be served on Sept. 7 for $5.
The event is sponsored by the Golden Hour Senior Center and Trona Valley Federal Credit Union.
