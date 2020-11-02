GREEN RIVER — Golden Hour Senior Center will host their annual Thanksgiving luncheon on Nov. 19.
Participants can choose from either an 11:15 a.m. or 1:15 a.m. seating. There is a limit of 24 persons per seating.
A meal of turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, green bean casserole, cranberry sauce, dinner roll and pumpkin pie will be served.
Reserve your seat now at 307-872-3223.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.