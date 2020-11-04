Green River Paint the Town Pink

GREEN RIVER — Golden Hour Senior Citizens Center won the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County’s Green River Paint the Town Pink window contest. Pictured front from left Councilman Robert Berg, Mayor Pete Rust, Golden Hour Director Jackie Grubb, Evan Wasseen and Lena Warren of Memorial Hospital and Councilman Tom Murphy. In back are Councilmen Jim Zimmerman, Mike Shutran and Lisa Maes.

