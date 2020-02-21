ROCK SPRINGS — Personal health and wellness centers around good food, good health and good life. Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County’s 2020 Health & Wellness Fair brings all of that together so you are “Good to Go.”
The annual fair runs from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 7, in the hospital’s main lobby and cafe. It’s a free, family event. There will be drawings, giveaways and grand prizes.
“Every year we have different vendors, and community and hospital services that are highlighted,” said Janae Gale, MHSC director of volunteer services and community outreach. “This year is no different.
“We also will continue to have on hand some of your favorites, like the blender bikes,” she said.
Booths and activities will include:
Blood draw results: Those who participated in the blood draws earlier this month can pick up results and speak with a provider about what the numbers mean.
Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center: The cancer center team will be on hand to answer questions about the full-service center, prevention efforts, and its Wellness Wagon program.
Hospital services: Medical imaging, the medical laboratory, physical therapy and cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation pros will be available. MHSC also will offer blood pressure and pulmonary function tests.
Colorectal health: Thanks to Wyoming Cancer Resource Services, visitors will enter the lobby by traveling through a 10-foot tall, 12-foot long colon. Region V WCRS Director Kelly Sugihara will be on hand to offer education and provide information on the free resources to those in the community who qualify.
Blender bikes: Josie Ibarra and Shauna Erramouspe, MHSC registered dietitians, will man the bikes again this year. Take a spin to see how much pedal power it takes to make a smoothie.
Healthy bites: Nutrition services will have some tasty and healthy treats to share with visitors. Dietitians will be available to answer questions about healthy eating and the variety of services offered.
Health assessments: Western Wyoming Community College nursing students will be on hand to talk about various health assessments.
Community providers: Community health and wellness providers that will be available include Deer Trail Assisted Living, Cowboy Cares Home Health, Bellkins Paps, Wyoming Relay for the hearing impaired, Rock Springs Young at Heart In-Home Services, Children’s Dental of Rock Springs, Rock Springs Periodontics, Sweetwater County Emergency Management and Windy Mountain Farms Therapeutic Riding.
For more information, go to www.sweetwatermemorial.com or call Janae Gale at 307-352-8418.
