CHEYENNE -- The call for entries for Governor's Capitol Art Exhibition is now available on www.callforentry.org. The entry deadline is Nov. 30.
Established in 2000 under an initiative by Gov. Jim Geringer and organized under the auspices of the Wyoming State Museum and the Wyoming Arts Council, the Governor's Capitol Art Exhibition celebrates the work of Wyoming artists. The State's five elected officials and representatives from other state agencies participating in the program select purchase award winners.
Works receiving purchase awards join the Wyoming State Museum's prestigious capitol art collection. All other artwork in the exhibition is available for sale to the general public. The Wyoming State Museum uses proceeds from these sales to add art to its permanent collection.
The exhibit is open to artists currently working and living in Wyoming. There is no fee to enter. This program is managed by the Wyoming State Museum. Questions may be directed to Kristy Griffin, museum registrar at kristy.griffin@wyo.gov or 307-777-5426.
The juried exhibition will be on display from Feb. 20 through Aug. 13 at the Wyoming State Capitol in Cheyenne.
This year's juror is ceramicist Gregory Tegarden of Alpine, Texas. Tegarden is a clayer and an assistant professor at Sul Ross State University in Alpine, where he is also program head. He received a master’s of fine arts in ceramics from Texas A&M Corpus Christi, and a bachelor of science in botany from Sul Ross State University.
He interned with Daniel Johnston for two summers in 2009 and 2010 and learned a traditional Thai method of coil building/turning large ceramic vessels. His studio work consists of functional ceramics that are influenced by the Chihuahuan Desert, the Southwest, and the austere environment found inside a kiln. All his pieces have some form of local clay or glaze materials imbedded in them. Inspired by a love of plants and the desert, Tegarden creates work that speaks of the environment and geological time found in the landscape around him.
