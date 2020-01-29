CHEYENNE -- Some of Wyoming's finest artists will be recognized during the 2020 Governor's Capitol Art Exhibition reception in the Wyoming State Capitol Extension from 5-8 p.m. Friday, April 24.
The works of 62 artists representing 17 Wyoming counties are included in this year's Governor's Capitol Art Exhibition. The juried exhibition, which is staged every two years, will be on display from Feb. 20 through Aug. 13 in the Capitol Extension in Cheyenne.
Works receiving purchase awards, people's choice award, Governor's choice award and Bobby Hathaway juror's choice award will be announced during the reception. Works receiving purchase awards will join the museum's prestigious art collections. All works in the exhibition are for sale.
For the first time in its 20-year history the exhibition will not be hosted at the Wyoming State Museum.
According to Mark Brammer, museum director, "The Capitol Extension provides space for a larger show than we could accommodate at the State Museum. It is a fantastic space with a purpose-built hanging system. I am excited to see the Governor's Capitol Art Exhibition installed there."
For more information, contact Brammer at 307-777-8021.
