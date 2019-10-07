LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming College of Arts and Sciences will host its annual Keith and Thyra Thomson Honors Convocation at 4 p.m. Oct. 18, in the Arts and Sciences auditorium. The event is free and open to the public.
Each year, the College of Arts and Sciences honors students who have made the president’s, dean’s or freshman honor rolls during the past academic year. Gov. Mark Gordon is this year’s keynote speaker.
Student speakers are Rebecca Dulaney, a senior studying music education in the Department of Music, from Sundance; and Dax Galloway, a junior studying astronomy and astrophysics in the Department of Physics and Astronomy, from Omaha, Nebraska.
This year’s College of Arts and Sciences student speakers both are UW McNair Scholars.
Dulaney will present “Chance Sounds: Are They Music?,” and Galloway will discuss “Installation and Trial of Light Diffuser at the Wyoming Infrared Observatory for Exoplanet Characterization.”
The convocation also will feature Bel Canto Women’s Chorus, directed by Holly Dalrymple, a UW Department of Music associate professor.
McNair Scholars from the College of Arts and Sciences will display their research posters in the Arts and Sciences lobby. Following the program, a cookie reception will take place in the Arts and Sciences lobby.
About Mark Gordon
Growing up on the family ranch in Johnson County, Gordon learned the values of hard work and integrity and the importance of working together. As governor, he brings those values to the table in pursuing his commitment that Wyoming continues to be a place where its citizens can pursue their dreams while retaining its unique character, He is a strong believer in Wyoming’s ability to chart its own course and a staunch defender of its interests to do so, according to a press release.
Gordon is working on efforts to set Wyoming on a sustainable fiscal path and making government more accessible, productive and efficient. As part of those efforts, Gordon seeks to refocus government to better assist local communities with the tools and resources needed to thrive and set their own direction. He also is dedicated to ensuring that citizens have access to quality education, including safer schools, advanced degrees, and career and technical education opportunities, according to the release.
Gordon served as Wyoming state treasurer from October 2012 until January 2019, when he was sworn in as governor. As state treasurer, Gordon led a transformation of the office, resulting in improved returns on state investments, better protection of state savings, and increased transparency and access to state financial data for the public. His efforts to improve transparency surrounding the state’s financial portfolio resulted in Wyoming being ranked No. 1 in the United States for transparency and third in the world among all sovereign funds, according to the release.
Gordon and his wife, Jennie, have four grown children and a grandson.
For more information about the honors convocation, visit www.uwyo.edu/as/honors-convocation/index.html.
