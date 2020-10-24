GREEN RIVER — When a winter storm with heavy snow and hurricane force winds hit Green River on Sept. 7 and 8, local first responders stepped in to help in any way they could.
Dubbed the "Wyocane" (short for "Wyoming hurricane") by the Green River Fire Department, the storm caused significant damage to the city, leaving over 6,000 residents without power and damaging hundreds of trees. During and after the storm, the Green River Fire Department (GRFD), Green River Police Department (GRPD), and local Emergency Medical Services (EMS) worked together in responding to the storm.
The GRPD reported that their officers responded to over 100 calls during the storm, the majority of which were directly storm-related. Officers also "spent countless hours helping stuck vehicles, clearing debris, and assisting EMS and Fire during the cold blustery WYOCANE," according to a GRPD Facebook post. "Grateful the no one was injured," the post added.
During cleanup after the storm, the GRFD responded to a 911 call that saved the home of a family who was out of town.
"If not for this storm and one watchful neighbor, a family in Green River may have been without a home," the GRFD explained in a Facebook post.
The family was out of state when the storm hit. A large section of this family’s fence was knocked down, allowing a neighbor directly behind them to have a clear view of their backyard. The day after the storm, the neighbor noticed a pile of wood lying adjacent to their home was smoking. A quick call to 911 brought the fire department to the address, where they extinguished a fire that had begun burning in the mulch and wood that was piled up.
"Without the call from the neighbor, this Green River family would without a doubt have nothing to come home to," the GRFD Facebook post said, adding: "From the Green River Fire Department family to the City of Green River, we are all in this together, great job sticking together and getting each other through these tough times."
Both the GRPD and GRFD also expressed their thanks to other groups who helped respond to the storm, including the City of Green River, Rocky Mountain Power, Sweetwater Combined Communications dispatchers, and citizens who helped clean up.
