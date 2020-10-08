GREEN RIVER — Homecoming week at Green River High School will wrap up with awards and royalty announced at Friday night's game against the Powell Panthers, followed by a Rally Around the River fundraiser on Saturday in place of a dance.
The Wolves will take on the Panthers at 7 p.m. in Wolves stadium. Spacing requirements due to the COVID-19 pandemic mean fewer people can fill the stands. Outdoor events are limited to 50% of the facilities capacity or up to 1,000 spectators maximum. However, the game will be broadcast live at http://genius.tjsport.xyz/hsfootball.php#.X3bDqxAzY2w.
Homecoming royalty will be introduced during the game, and winners of the best float class contest and best parade of homes/businesses competition will be announced. The game will also be Senior Night.
On Saturday, the Rally Around the River fundraiser will begin at 4 p.m. at the Green River Chamber of Commerce. The event will feature Cruising Bingo and a Drive-in Concert with live music by local band Free Resonance. Bingo cards will be provided at the Chamber. The final bingo stop will be at 7 p.m. at Green River High School.
Multiple Green River businesses are participating and offering special deals. In place of a dance, the high school will be raising money to be able to offer senior scholarships to each class as they graduate. A map of participating businesses will be provided with the bingo card. Participants are encouraged to wear a mask and social distance when outside of their cars. The cost of Bingo is $20/hand and the concert price is $5/couple or $10/car load.
HOMECOMING ROYALTY
Brogan McFarland (Yost) is Green River's homecoming king and Lauren Jensen is homecoming queen. Brogan is on the football team and likes to ride dirt bikes, target shoot, and hang out with friends in his spare time. He is the son of Shelly and Ian Yost. Lauren is a National Honor Society member and participates in art and the cheer team, as well as being a captain on the swim team. In her free time she loves to hang out with friends and go to the lake. She is the daughter of Casey and Heidi Jensen.
Oran Watts-Pavey and Emma De La O are first runners-up. Oran loves being in sports environments and spending time with his friends and family. He is on the football and soccer teams. Oran is the son of Laura and A.J. Pavey. Emma is an athletic trainer and plans on playing high school softball this year. In her spare time, she enjoys being with her friends and family and helping the “littles” in the Green River softball program. Emma is the daughter of Trin De La O and Sondra De La O.
Rocco Coppolo and Aubrey Jensen are second runners-up. Rocco is a member of the tennis team and jazz band, and is a student aide. In his free time, he likes to play tennis and spend time with friends. Rocco is the son of Sidse Reymann and Adam Coppolo with stepdad Eric Nielsen. Aubrey is a member of the National Honor Society, student council, and a manager of the GRHS Football team. Aubrey has also played for the GRHS soccer team all four years. In her spare time, she likes to hang out with friends and family. Aubrey is the daughter of Nichole and Jared Jensen and sister of GRHS graduate Tayler Jensen.
Kolby Ivie and Jocelyn Gibson are third runners-up. Kolby plays basketball and football. In his free time, he likes hunting, fishing, and hanging out with friends and family. Kolby is the son of Kevin and Laurie Ivie. Jocelyn is a student aid at GRHS. She also plans on cheering at the collegiate level once she graduates. In her spare time, Jocelyn enjoys hanging out with friends and family, and playing with her dog Malone. She is the daughter of Julie Thompson and step-daughter of Matt Thompson.
Jake Martinez and Tayana Crowder are fourth runners-up. Jacob participates in football, track and field, and legion baseball. In his spare time, Jacob likes to hunt, fish, and spend time with family. He is the son of David and Desiree Martinez. Tayana has been on the GRHS girls basketball team for the past four years. She has also been a member of the National Honor Society for the past three years. In her spare time, Tayana likes to hang out with her friends and family and participate in outdoor activities. She is the daughter of Yolanda Crowder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.