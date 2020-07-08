ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs High School graduate Grace Banks successfully completed at the Broadway Theater.
The internship is a cooperative effort of the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency, the Broadway Theater and Sweetwater Board of Corporative Educational Services.
"When a student accepts an internship, they are making connections," Trina Brittain, Marketing Events Coordinator said in a press release. "They also improve the skills they already have and work hard no matter what the task is."
According to Banks, it takes a lot of planning.
"The stuff that goes on at The Broadway isn't just 'put on,'" she said in the release. "A lot of work goes on backstage prior to, during and even after the show."
"There are a lot of key people that help make every show successful," Banks said.
Bernadine Craft, Director of Sweetwater Sweetwater Board of Corporative Educational Services conveyed her gratitude as she presented the check to Banks.
Banks expressed her appreciation for the opportunity she received through Sweetwater Board of Corporative Educational Services.
"I was surprised of what I learned by being an intern at the theater," Banks said. "I hope the next intern will learn how to lend a helping hand when needed and that he or she will realize that there is a lot more going on than what others see."
"This program is an efficient way to provide good training," Craft said in the release. "We knew Grace would be a terrific intern."
One of the goals Sweetwater Board of Corporative Educational Services has is exploring the feasibility of a Tech-Prep program with college and high school staff and representatives from business and industry, according to the release.
