Any food made from wheat, rice, oats, cornmeal, barley, or another cereal grain is a grain product. Bread, pasta, breakfast cereals, grits, and tortillas are examples of grain products. Foods such as popcorn, rice and oatmeal are also included in the group of grains. Though quinoa is technically a seed, it is also classified as a whole grain.
Grains can be prepared as a stand-alone food, such as popcorn, or it can become a key ingredient in a wide variety of meals.
Here are a couple of meals which I have made from grains:
QUINOA WITH SAUSAGE, ONION AND PEPPER
Ingredients:
1 pound bulk spicy Italian sausage
One 12 ounce package uncooked quinoa, rinsed
One onion, thinly sliced
One green bell pepper, cut into thin strips
2 cups cherry tomatoes, quartered or halved (depending on size), you could also use grape tomatoes
4 cups milk
2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese
½ cup thinly sliced fresh basil leaves
Parmesan cheese
2 tablespoons olive oil (more if needed)
Salt and pepper to taste
1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
— In nonstick Dutch oven, cook sausage over medium heat in oil until no longer pink. Drain if necessary. Add more oil (if needed) and add onion and pepper and cook until soft and translucent.
— Increase heat to high. Add salt, pepper and Italian seasoning.
Add quinoa; cook over medium heat 1 to 2 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in milk and heat until simmering over high heat, stirring occasionally. Cover; reduce heat to low. Cook 20 to 25 minutes or until liquid is absorbed and quinoa is thoroughly cooked.
— Remove from heat; stir in mozzarella cheese. Top with tomatoes, basil and Parmesan cheese.
Note: Lately I have only been able to find 16 ounce bags of quinoa, so I just add it all in, (instead of wasting 4 ounces), add just and an additional ½ cup of milk.
CHICKEN AND RICE CASSEROLE
Ingredients:
2 cups shredded rotisserie chicken
2 cups broccoli florets
1 cup white rice
2 cups chicken broth
2 tablespoons butter
2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
4 scallions, sliced
1 plum tomato, chopped
Salt and pepper to taste
1/4 cup sour cream
1 cup diced dill havarti cheese (if unable to find dill havarti, use plain havarti and add some dill)
1/4 cup grated parmesan cheese
— Preheat oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit.
— Melt butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the garlic (watch closely that the garlic does not burn), and about three-quarters of the scallions and cook, stirring occasionally, until soft, about two minutes. Add the broccoli, chicken, rice, tomato, salt and pepper; stir to combine.
— Whisk the chicken broth and sour cream in a bowl, pour into the skillet and bring to a simmer. Stir in half each of the havarti and parmesan.
— Transfer to a casserole dish. Cover tightly with aluminum foil l and place in heated oven and bake until the rice is tender and most of the liquid is absorbed, about 20 minutes.
— Turn on the broiler. Uncover the skillet and sprinkle with the remaining havarti and parmesan, then broil until golden, about 2 minutes. Sprinkle with the reserved scallions.
Note: You can use a heat proof skillet and omit the casserole dish.
