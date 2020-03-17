GREEN RIVER — Effective March 17 the Green River Chamber/Visitor Center will be closed to the public until further notice. This is being done as a proactive measure as we the chamber encourages everyone to practice social distancing. The Chamber will still provide information to visitors in ther 24 hour informational kiosk. To chamber members and community they will provide our services by calling 307- 875-5711, email pr@grchamber.com, visit www.grchamber.com or www.facebook.GreenRiverChamber.
Green River Chamber/Visitor Center closed until further notice
