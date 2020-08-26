GREEN RIVER — Because of a shortened season due to Covid-19, the Green River City Council approved the waiver of fees for several different youth leagues in Green River.
Green River Little League requested either a waiver of fees or a reduced amount.
At the Council meeting Aug. 18, the council decided to waive all youth fees for 2020. The decision will mean five different leagues will not have to pay a user fee for this year. The Council did not think it would be fair to waive fees for one league and not the others.
The decision will save Little League $2,244. The Green River Knights, the local legion baseball team, will save $390, Girls softball $768, Youth football $780 and Spurs soccer $450. In all, the savings is $4,632.
Fees for 2021 will be charged by the City. The fees are used to offset the cost for City crews to prep the fields for competition.
