GREEN RIVER — Green River High School has two new wolf mascots. The costume was donated by Mandros Painting and Industrial Services Inc. After wearing the decades-old costume last basketball season, junior Oran Pavey set out to get a new one. He's excited that his efforts have paid off. Look for Pavey and the new wolf courtside this basketball season supporting all Green River Wolves. Presentation participants include, from left, Dan Stanton from Industrial Services Inc. Pavey and Bob Mandros and Brandon Mandros of Mandros Panting.