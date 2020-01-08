GREEN RIVER — Green River High School has two new wolf mascots. The costume was donated by Mandros Painting and Industrial Services Inc. After wearing the decades-old costume last basketball season, junior Oran Pavey set out to get a new one. He's excited that his efforts have paid off. Look for Pavey and the new wolf courtside this basketball season supporting all Green River Wolves. Presentation participants include, from left, Dan Stanton from Industrial Services Inc. Pavey and Bob Mandros and Brandon Mandros of Mandros Panting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.