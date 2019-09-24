GREEN RIVER — Green River High School inducted their Class of 2019 into the GRHS Hall of Fame in ceremonies and events over the weekend.
Honorees included Gary Cain, Cheryl Chew, Randy Walker, Nancy Raso Ekland, the 1927 Wolves football team and the 1997 Wolves 200-Meter Freestyle relay team.
Gary Cain
Gary Cain was born in Kansas in 1940. He married his childhood playmate Ann "Dolly" Anderson. He has One half-sister and two half-brothers. He has two adopted children, Lisa who lives in the Philippines and the late Ron. He also has four grandchildren and three step-grandchildren.
Cain was active in sports beginning as a Batboy in father’s Little League team. He was also a Little League baseball player. He participated in football, basketball and track from junior through senior high school, lettering in all in high school. He was awarded All-State honors, and was offered a football scholarship at AdamsStateUniversity in Alamosa, Colorado. While in the Navy in Hawaii member of Pearl Harbor Admirals football, basketball and baseball teams. In Guam played football, basketball and softball. Football team went undefeated. He earned All-Island honors in football. Cain coached the Station Little League baseball team. In San Diego he played football for the NavalTrainingCenter. He played final year of football for the Mesa College Olympians, receiving his letter at age thirty-four.
He joined Navy in 1958 immediately after graduating from LincolnHigh School in Green River. Cain decided to make a career in the Navy. He retired in 1980 after 22 years of service. He served in numerous capacities and received multiple citations.
Cheryl Chew
Chew has always had a passion for business. She took a specialized course in high school that focused on business operations called the “Company” where the students in the class worked together as business leadership on a computer module that determined the fate of their imaginary company. She started working in small business at age 14. where she was given the responsibility of opening and closing a small tanning studio in her home town. She would work herself up to the position of shipping and receiving manager at a small electronics store before graduating a semester early from high school.
Chew worked a number of jobs during and after high school. She began her college endeavor later that fall with a full scholarship to the local community college based on her computer information systems skills. She was able to take advanced computer courses due to her knowledge of computer software.
During the summer break she was one of six selected, out a hundred applicants, to do a summer work program at a local trona mine.
Chew made the decision to join the military during her third semester at college. She joined the Army National Guard. She took a semester off to go to Basic Training and ended up in Fort Leonardwood, Missouri. She trained there for 15 weeks. She was sent to an attrition management and retention course and then was assigned as the Retention Manager in charge of 120 employees.
She spent the next several years balancing a civilian life and a military life as the operations Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom were in full force. She was activated to Fort Polk, Louisiana during one semester of school, she was called up to help with Hurricane Katrina while trying to start a business. She was deployed for 14 months to Camp Shelby, Mississippi and then to Kuwait and Iraq where she had multiple responsibilities such as team leader, record keeper and often assisted with the administrative duties and became second in command to her Squad Leader.
She returned from deployment with several issues and injuries, however, she was very dedicated to the cause.
She received her Bachelor’s degree from the University of Wyoming in 2016. She majored in business administration and finished the last two years as an outreach student while a stay-at-home Mom.
Following several personal struggles, Chew began the journey to start Codobe. Codobe is a technologically driven flexible and affordable work space with meeting rooms where people can work on growing their businesses. She began Codobe to encourage entrepreneurship in smaller communities and give people affordable space to collaborate, do more and be inspired. She also serves on the committee for One Million Cups – PhoenixWestValley where she works with other team members to create a community focused on support entrepreneurs.
Randy Walker
Walker graduated from DakotaStateUniversity in 1976. He participated in collegiate wrestling, twice qualifying for the NAIA nationals. He was also active in choir and band.
Walker began his teaching and coaching career in 1974 as a summer AAU club swim coach in Watertown, South Dakota.
From 1976 to 1979 Walker was a swimming instructor, pool manager, and head boys and girls swim coach in New Castle, where the boys’ team brought home a state title in a dominating 10 out of11 win performance 1979.
Recruited by assistant Superintendent Burl Hoopes to Green River, Walker was named swimming head high school boys coach and swimming instructor at Green RiverHigh School in the fall 1979.
During the 1979-2004 school years he coached GRHS swim teams they were conference runner up six times, Conference Champions 17 times, Dual meet conference champions 10 times, achieved 9 state runner-ups championships, and two high school 4A boys championships. He also coached five all-Americans.
During the 1981 school year, Walker was named Sweetwater County Jaycee Young Educator of the year. He has also been named Conference Coach of the year many times, State Coach of the Year on 2002, and Green River Distinguished Citizen of the Year in 2015.
He has coached swim teams to state titles in both 3A and 4A, and has lead swim teams that finished in the top three at state more than 15 times.
Walker began several successful fitness programs in the district, as well as coaching.
Walker also taught a number of years at Green RiverHigh school, McKinnon school and Granger school.
He coached the first ever Green River high school girl vaulters with GR athletes both boys and girls being very competitive at the state and conference level. Randy had a hand in coaching both state champions and conference vault champions. Walker coached vaulters still hold the school records today at GRHS He also coached middle distance runners and Cross country with Coach Steve Boyd.
Walker served as a Green River city councilman, and a SweetwaterCounty commissioner.
While on city council and a track bus trip Rudy Gunter and Randy came up with the idea of the sculpting challenge.
Through Sweetwater Board of Cooperative Educational Services Ron Harper, Michelle Cordova and Randy created the Adventure Challenge for children that ran for 20 years.
Walker has ridden his bike across the United States. Swam 60 miles down the Green River as a fundraiser for the swim club. Swam three times from Lucerne to Buckboard in the Flaming Gorge, swam Alcatraz, competed in the La Jolla Rough Water Swim, placed second at the ten mile national open water championships, and attempted the English channel.
Walker still coaches at the Sweetwater Aquatic Team. SWAT is a club team composed of athletes in Green River, Lyman and Rock Springs. They recently brought home there second state club title in their second year of existence. Walker was named Wyoming club coach of the year for 2018
In addition he has a Black belt in Tae Kwan Do.
Nancy Raso Ekland
The late Nancy Raso Ekland is a two-time Green River High School Hall of Fame recipient. Her first induction was as the coach of the 1977 Girls Swim Team, inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2012.
Ekland dedicated herself and her career to physical fitness.
She was the Wellness Committee Chairman from 2009-2017; PEP Grant Director from 2012-2015; Health and Physical Education Teacher and Special Education, Varsity and Middle School coaching positions in Sweetwater County School District No. 2 from 1975-2012 and from 2015-2017.
During her career she began and maintained several fitness programs, as well as serving on numerous committees and the recipient of numerous awards.
She was the Executive Director for SHAPE America Central District-2017-2019; Executive Director Wyoming Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance from 1996-2019.
Eklund was the recipient of the Mark Harvey Recognition for SHAPE America Central District.
She was appointed by Governor Matt Mead to the Governor's Council on Physical Fitness and Sport from 2012-2015 and 2016-2019.
She was the PEP Grant Director for School District No. 2 from 2012-2015, and the Fuel Up to Play 60 Advisor of the Year for Wyoming in 2011 and 2012-2013.
Ekund was also the keynote Speaker for seven State AAHPERD Conventions and speaker at nearly 100 conventions/trainings; International Presenter, Department of Defense Dependents Schools, nine countries in Europe and Asia for Physical Best and POLAR,Tokyo.
1927 Green River High School Wolves football team
The 1927 Green River High School Wolves football team is one of only two football teams in the history of Green RiverHigh School to win the state championship with an undefeated season record.
Team members included Coach Robert Huey, Captain Kenneth Peters, Ross Davis, Eddie Mucho, Norman Nolan, Donald Nicoll, William Pons, Milton Maynard, Francis Higginson, George Weir, Ernest King, Darrell Thrasher, Grant Morck, Roy Peterson, Donald Kellogg, Clyde Doak and William Rood.
The team was unique in the fact that it was a nine man organization instead of the more common 11. They played rival, Rock SpringsHigh School, twice within the same season, and dominated them both times.
Their undefeated record stood for 77 years, until Green River’s 2004 football team went undefeated in their season winning 11 total games including the championship.
1997 200-Meter Freestyle relay team
The 1997 200- Meter Freestyle relay team consisting of four Wolves, including Ben Britton, Mike Moody, Dustin Robbins and Matthew Dockter. Their head coach was Randy Walker.
Britton was a junior at the time of the swim, while the rest were seniors that year.
The team won the relay at the 1997 state meet .
The team broke the previous state record with their time and held on to the record for more than a decade after they swam it.
They reached All-American status, and were ranked ninth in the nation at the time of their swim.
The team's state record was eventually broken by Evanston, however it still stands as the best time to come out of Green RiverHigh School for this event.
