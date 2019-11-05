GREEN RIVER — The Horse Palace will host a grand opening of its Green River location. The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Friday inside the Town Bar and Grill, 95 E. Railroad Ave.
Prizes will be awarded, and all Horse Palace Players Club members with cards will receive a free shake at the Friday Shakes game and a chance to win $100 payable voucher with a straight or five of a kind. Those who do not have a Players Club membership card can pick one up at any Horse Palace location.
For more information, call 307-288-5858 or visit www.HorsePalace.win.
