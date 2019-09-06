CHEYENNE — Green River resident Tim LaBoria will mark the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks by reciting President Abraham Lincoln’s iconic Gettysburg Address at the Lincoln Monument between Laramie and Cheyenne.
LaBoria said that a flyover is scheduled at noon Wednesday at the monument, followed by several presentations, including his.
The Lincoln Monument features a bust of the president, resting on a 30-foot tall granite pedestal, at the Summit Rest Area on Interstate 80 east of Laramie. The 11-foot bronze bust was created by Robert I. Russin, sculptor and former University of Wyoming art professor.
Russin originally erected the sculpture in 1959 on nearby Sherman Hill, overlooking the old U.S. Highway 30 (Lincoln Highway). In 1969, after Interstate 80 was built, state officials moved the monument to become a centerpiece at the Summit Rest Area and Visitor Center between the cities of Cheyenne and Laramie.
