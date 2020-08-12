Green River Purple Heart City

GREEN RIVER — Green River is officially a Purple Heart City after the City Council approved a proclamation on Aug. 4. Green River becomes the first Purple Heart City in Wyoming, honoring all purple heart recipients in the United States.  Signage will be placed along Flaming Gorge Way in downtown Green River.  Purple Heart recipient Earl McDonald was on hand to thank the Council for accepting the honor. Pictured front from left is Robert Berg, Ron Wilde, Tom Niemiec, Jim Shoemaker, Earl McDonald, Joe Tallon and Tom Murphy. In back is Mayor Pete Rust, Jim Zimmerman, Mike Shutran, Lisa Maesand  Gary Killpack.

