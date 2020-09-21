Green River recognizes POWs/MIAs

GREEN RIVER — Green River Mayor Pete Rust proclaimed Sept. 18 as POW/MIA recognition day during the Sept. 15 Green River City Council meeting. Proclamation participants included, front from left, Councilman Robert Berg, Sherry Bushman of the American Legion and Councilman Tom Murphy; and back, Rust, and Councilmen Jim Zimmerman, Mike Shutran and Gary Killpack.

