GREEN RIVER — Green River officials met Tuesday evening to review options for the city's specific purpose tax project proposals.
Even though the sixth cent tax ballot initiative won't go before voters until November 2020, Sweetwater County government entities and organizations have been meeting regularly to discuss proposed projects, set priorities and attempt to reduce amounts requested.
At Tuesday's workshop in Green River, City Administrator Reed Clevenger shared a presentation with city officials that included revised options as well as information on successful sixth penny ballot initiatives in the past and current Sweetwater County proposed amounts per capita.
Council members responded positively to Green River's most recent proposal, Option Z, which amounts to $52,921,492 in proposed projects. It could be reduced to $49,471,492 by taking lower priority streets off the list. The amount would include infrastructure and development projects. The current proposed amounts are down from Green River's $84.79 million in potential projects shared at an Aug. 27 meeting of county entities at the Sweetwater Events Complex.
Proposed amounts include $23.8 million for street projects, $6.5 million for water projects, $7.5 million for wastewater projects including a new treatment plant, and $11.7 million for Parks and Recreation projects including work on the Green Belt.
Proposed economic development projects include restoration of the train depot and some updates to the old airport that would be tied to federal and state grants. The amount for the train depot was reduced from $3 million to $300,000 in Option Z to cover matching grant funds for economic development. Also, the Castle Rock Improvement District asked Green River to sponsor a $2,814,447 project to help construction costs of its new building and to help fund expanded services such as MRI and bone-density scan equipment.
REACTION
Mayor Pete Rust expressed approval for the newest proposal.
"I think this is perfect just the way it is," he said.
Councilman Gary Killpack said he likes Option Z, but expressed concern that the public wouldn't be in favor of the airport project. He also said there's a chance that the county still won't want to let Green River ask for that much money.
Councilman Mike Shutran said he thinks Green River should shoot for the higher number of $52.9 million, saying he likes the look of the option, and that it meets a lot of the city's needs. Councilman Robert Berg and Rust agreed that the amount should be kept at $52.9 million for now even though Rust previously pushed for an amount just under $50 million. Rust also said that it's likely that more adjustments will need to be made, and Green River will have the flexibility to do that.
"I think we've done a good job of looking at it and kind of paring it, and we've got a good number and a good bunch of projects for our community," Rust said.
At the meeting, several council members stressed the importance of street projects, and Clevenger noted that nearly 70% of the requests deal with roads.
NEXT STEPS
Rust said a lot of the details are going to come after the county tells all of the cities what the commission is going to agree to. Then, the specific purpose tax committee will continue to meet and work out the particulars of the process going forward.
The county commission has asked the specific purpose tax committee to present its proposal to them in terms of where the communities are at by September 30. Commissioners will have a chance to look at it. The committee will meet again on Oct. 8 to make final preparations for the Oct. 15 county commission meeting which is theoretically when commissioners will take action on what they're going to do about the proposal.
IN THE PAST
A specific purpose tax was approved by voters in 2012 and went into effect in April 2013. The ballot initiative allowed for $81,816,412 to be collected through a sixth cent tax for use on infrastructure in the county. Groups that received portions of the tax included Superior, Granger, Rock Springs, Green River, Wamsutter, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, Sweetwater County and the Castle Rock Hospital District. The tax ended on April 1, 2018.
Voters also approved a sixth cent tax initiative for $74,800,001 in 2006.
