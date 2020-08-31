GREEN RIVER — Two Green River residents were recognized by the city for their help with the Wyoming Army National Guard troops who were doing grading work at the Greater Green River Intergalactic Spaceport in August.
Cheryl Jensen and Irene Schiner took it upon themselves to serve meals to the 34 soldiers of the 133rd Engineer Company. Jensen says she comes from a military family and has always supported the military, and the food was just a way to say thanks. Jensen said she was told by the troops they were eating military field rations, known as MREs or meals ready to eat, and she thought they deserved better, according to the release.
Jensen said she and Schiner decided to provide breakfast and lunch on the weekends the troops were working. Jensen says they purchased breakfast burritos from Hitching Post in Green River, and also served the troops French dips and chicken sandwiches and Jensen’s cookies.
Jensen said she is “so proud of the airport in Green River,” and was glad to help out.
“This is just another example of the great people that call Green River home and are always willing to help out,” Green River Mayor Pete Rust said in the release.
