LARAMIE — The Green River High School theater team took third place in the 4A team sweepstakes contest at the Wyoming State Thespian Festival in December.
The annual competition is organized by the Wyoming Educators of Secondary Theatre and hosted by the University of Wyoming Department of Theatre and Dance. The three-day event in Laramie is dedicated to presenting and adjudicating the performance, technical and design work of Wyoming theater students, according to UW's website.
Students from more than 30 Wyoming high schools competed in a variety of performance and design events, including monologues, scenic design and costume design. Each school could also bring one group performance in proscenium, arena or devised
The following GRHS students received all-state honors and qualified to perform at the International Thespian Festival this summer in Bloomington, Indiana:
-- Varsity Monologues: Kassi Jo Rasmussen, Mckenna Kropf, Sierra Bird, and Landin Dallmann
-- Solo Musical: Chatney Tirrell, Timmy Golightly, and Kamryn Ferrell
-- Group Musical: Emmalee Skinner, Tyrell Higbee and Elijah Kropf for their performance of "Another Round" from the musical "Bright Star"; and Amber Gambles, Sierra Bird, and Mckenna Kropf for their performance of "Guns and Ships" from the musical "Hamilton"
-- Stage Management: Jordan Ferrell and Emmalee Skinner
Cooper Galley also received all-state recognition for his performance in the One-Act Play "Inside Al."
The following GRHS students received honorable mentions:
-- Group Acting: Harfei Lance, Mckenna Kropf, Lynzee Peterson and Hanna Grasmick in
-- Solo Musical: Elijah Kropf
-- Duet Musical: Tristen Higbee and Chatney Tirrell
-- Group Musical: Kamryn Ferrell, Jenna Robertson and Chatney Tirrell
-- Proscenium Play: Emmalee Skinner for "Inside Al"
-- Devised Theatre Play: Jordan Farrell, Braxton Johnson, Erik Davis, Cody Krammer, Forbes Reynolds and Jenna Robertson for "Anonymous"
