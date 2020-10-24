GREEN RIVER — The Green River Police Department (GRPD) and other emergency services responded to emergency drills within Sweetwater County School District No. 2 on September 22 and 23. Both school emergency drills were successful, according to the GRPD.
These drills were the first in a combined effort to refine emergency drills within Sweetwater County School District No. 2 and align with a more coordinated and realistic response in the event of a real crisis. According to a press release, the purpose of this new response protocol is to determine the most effective communication and emergency procedures so emergency personnel can arrive on scene as quickly as possible.
After the successful completion of the first two drills, the GRPD noted that School District No. 2 will send out notices for future drills and the GRPD will post drill announcements on social media.
"Thank you," the GRPD said on Facebook, "we appreciate everyone’s effort in this new process to make our schools and community a better, safer place."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.