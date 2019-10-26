ROCK SPRINGS — The family of Azaylee Jai Zancanella McMichael is raffling off a gun to raise money to support the newborn.
Due to complications at birth, Azaylee will be having an extended stay at Primary Children’s Hospital until she is strong enough to go home. The family hopes to raise money to help with expenses including travel, lodging, food, and loss of wages for the parents to be there for their baby girl.
To accomplish this, the family invites the community to purchase raffle tickets to win an engraved Ruger 10/22 Rifle. Tickets are $10 each or six for $50 and can be purchased at Elk Bomb, Gateway Liquors, Rock Mountain Powersports and Wyoming Embroidery in Green River. Tickets will be available beginning Saturday, Oct. 26, and the drawing will be on Wednesday, Nov. 13.
The family extends gratitude to everyone for their help, prayers and love sent to Azaylee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.