ROCK SPRINGS — Hadley Banks was named the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency's volunteer of the month for November.
“Volunteering gives people the opportunity to try something new and build confidence.” Trina Brittain, Marketing Events Coordinator said in a press release,
The organization is recognizing Hadley for all the tasks she’s done so far such as assisting The Broadway Theater with decorating for the holidays, running errands before events, cleaning, shoveling snow around the facilities and making special deliveries.
“Volunteering helps the community,” Banks said in the release. “It also helps you become a better person.”
Banks, a freshman at Rock Springs High School, was active on the cross country team and is a member of the Rock Springs High School Student Council. She plans to major in Marketing as a college student.
For more information contact the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency at 307-352-1434 or visit www.downtownrs.com.
