MESA, Arizona — Former long-time Green River residents Leonard and Kay Hansen, now of Mesa, Arizona will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on June 18.
Leonard Hansen and Kay Sorbie were married June 18, 1960 at the Church of Latter-day Saints in Green River.
The couple has four children, Kayleen and Husband Wade Wollman, Kris and husband Dick Bettolo, all of Rock Springs, Craig and wife Sheryl Hansen of Green River and Karla and husband Mike Healey of Mesa.
They have 12 grandchildren, Patrick and wife Bethany Bettolo, Eric and Vanessa Bettolo and Nicole, husband Jake Ribordy and Bryce and wife Lexi Hansen all of Rock Springs, Natalie and husband Nathan Gomez and Brittany and husband Clay Allen all of Green River, Kyle and Erica Wollman of Austin, Texas, Brandon Hansen of Texas, Jordan and wife Jordyn Price of Norton Shores, Michigan, Colton Price and Carson and Kaitlyn Reekie all of Mesa.
The couple also has nine great-grandchildren Cameron, Mackenzie and Noah Ribordy, Hudson, Lincoln and McKynlee Gomez, Tynleigh Bettolo and Gentry and Wyatt Allen. They are also expecting their 10th great-grandchild.
The Hansens lived and raised their family in Green River until their retirements. They enjoy visiting their family in Wyoming and across the country, golf, and the Arizona winters.
The family will plan a reunion when the COVID-19 virus will allow.
