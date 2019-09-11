KEMMERER — A special fall program series will be offered at Fossil Butte National Monument revolving around the nighttime sounds of the autumn sagebrush ecosystem, with particular focus on elk bugling.
The elk bugling programs all begin at 8 p.m. on each Saturday from Sept. 14 to Oct. 5. The evenings will begin with a program on elk, followed by listening outside. Participants should bring their own chairs and warm clothing. There is no cost for the programs.
As many as 1,000 elk travel through monument grounds over the fall and winter months. The elk rut, or mating season, runs through September and October, and bugling is often heard dusk to dawn.
“We invite everyone out to the monument to view wildlife and hear the distinctive call of an elk bugling. If you have never heard it before, it will send chills down your spine,” Superintendent Angela Wetz said in a press release.
The public is reminded that hunting is prohibited on monument property, including collecting of sheds and any other natural objects. Law enforcement presence will increase during hunting season, according to a press release.
Post Labor Day weekend, Fossil Butte National Monument will reduce the hours of the visitor center. While park grounds remain open 24 hours a day seven days a week, the visitor center will be open daily from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. as of Sept. 3. There is no charge to enter the monument.
Fossil Butte was set aside to protect diverse, abundant, and well-preserved fossils from the Eocene Epoch in the Green River Formation. It is also home to a high desert sagebrush ecosystem. The visitor center, which displays more than 300 fossils.
For more information visit www.nps.gov/fobu , or call 307-877-4455, or follow #FossilButteNPS on social media.
