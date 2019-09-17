ROCK SPRINGS — An award-winning documentary about an innovative startup company in Jackson will be screened on Wednesday.
The free screening of “Hearts of Glass” will take place from 6-9 p.m. in the Western Wyoming Community College Theater, 2500 College Drive, Rock Springs. The event is part of a seven-stop film screening and discussion tour in Wyoming that is supported, in part, by a grant from Wyoming Humanities.
Another screening will run from 6-9 p.m. Sept. 25 at the University of Wyoming College of Education auditorium.
“Hearts of Glass” follows the tumultuous first 15 months of operation of Vertical Harvest of Jackson Hole. This social impact business grows produce year-round in a challenging mountain environment, while providing meaningful employment for people with disabilities.
The film is as much about sustainable food production as it is about social entrepreneurship, disability advocacy and community inclusion, Jennifer Tennican, the film’s director and producer, said in a press release.
“These thematic intersections are an opportunity to create new communities and connections,” Tennican said. “I want viewers to be swept up by the momentum and, at times, the chaos of this startup; I want viewers to appreciate the nuances of each character’s personality; and I want viewers to be inspired by how one Wyoming community is dealing with pressing social and environmental issues.”
A panel discussion will follow the screening.
“Hearts of Glass” had its world premiere at the Wild and Scenic Film Festival in Northern California in January and has since traveled to film festivals across the country. The film won Best Feature Documentary at the Black Hills Film Festival in South Dakota.
For more information, visit www.heartsofglassfilm.com or follow the film on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.
