GREEN RIVER — The Sweetwater No. 2350 Fraternal Order of Eagles is hosting the assembly of hundreds of care packages for military personnel on deployment.
People are invited to come and help assemble the packages at noon Sunday at the Eagles located at 88 N. Second E. St. in Green River. Those interested can either show up to help and/or drop off some goodies. Anything donated must be in compliance with what the postal service is willing to ship.
It is estimated that about 350 care packages will be made. Deployed Wyoming units will be first priority to receive these packages.
