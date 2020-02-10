ROCK SPRINGS — Cosmetologists, from left, Amber Scheuerman, Julia Frietas and Cassie Gale were among the people who offered free haircuts at Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Head Start’s Family Care Night in January.
The event was centered around helping parents teach self-care to their children. Each child is different, and sometimes it is difficult for a parent to know just when or how to teach a child to do certain self-care tasks effectively. Skills such as brushing their own hair, brushing teeth and washing hands can be tricky to teach and to learn. Stations taught these and other skills at Family Care Night.
A group of volunteer cosmetologists from Great Clips in Rock Springs, Second South Salon in Green River, and two independent stylists volunteered their time and skills to offer free haircuts to students and their families. Salons also donated gift items for door prizes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.