ROCK SPRINGS -- The heads of five Sweetwater County agencies held up their red envelopes for all to see during a Zoom meeting Friday. They were excited that the check inside from the Episcopal Church would provide additional help as each organization strives to help the community during a difficult time.
The Episcopal Diocese of Wyoming is donating $1 million from its foundation to the churches in Wyoming to help residents impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Each congregation was given an initial $10,000 to use as its members thought best. The Holy Communion Church in Rock Springs decided to split the funds between various organizations that are already providing direct community service. They voted for five agencies and invited leaders from each to attend a presentation via Zoom.
Each representative was presented a red envelope with the donated check. At the Zoom meeting, they opened the envelopes and shared information on their organizations and how the money would be used to help the clients they are serving.
Groups selected to receive a donation include the Food Bank of Sweetwater County, CLIMB Wyoming, Treatment Court of Sweetwater County, Sweetwater Family Resource Center and the YWCA Center for Families and Children.
Director Kathy Siler told those at the Zoom meeting that the Food Bank of Sweetwater County had hosted a drive-through distribution the day before in Rock Springs, providing food to 270-280 families. Donated funds will help provide meals to even more families.
CLIMB Wyoming helps single moms become self sufficient through career training and placement. The agency also provides other services including mental health advocacy. Program Director Brittany Gray said two recent graduates that earned commercial driver's licenses are having a hard time getting hired due to COVID-19's effects on the economy. The check delivered by the Episcopal Church will be used to help single moms like these as well as their children. Jasmine Soller is assistant program director.
Treatment Court of Sweetwater County representative Augusta Clayton Davis thanked Episcopal Church representatives present for the grace and compassion shown to the program by the donation. She said it means more than just money; it is also providing hope and love for families. Treatment Court offers substance abuse recovery services through treatment and supervised probation.
Kim May with the Sweetwater Family Resource Center said her organization provides grants to low-income families to help with such things as rent, utilities, food, fuel and hygiene needs. She called it a "band-aid fix on the road to self sufficiency." May said the donation will go to help those who have been laid off or have reduced hours to pay for rent and utilities.
The YWCA Center for Families & Children helps victims and survivors of family violence. Services include a crisis line and shelter, help with legal matters and financial assistance. Director Taneesa Congdon acknowledged that the self-isolation and social distancing needed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 results in additional danger for victims, making them stay where they are not safe.
The center will use donated funds to continue to provide financial support to victims who need it the most, often in the form of rent assistance or groceries.
Organization representatives were encouraged to report back and let the Episcopal Church know how the funds they received were able to help their efforts and also to share their continued needs for possible future donations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.