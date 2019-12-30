SWEETWATER COUNTY — Public Engagement Coordinator Aidan Brady provided a group of Green River High School students with a special tour of the Sweetwater County Historical Museum on Dec. 17. The museum's gallery includes exhibits on pre-historic peoples, the mountain men, immigrants, the railroad, coal and trona mining, the Lincoln Highway, ranching, John Wesley Powell, and a special Christmas exhibit museum staff prepared. The museum is located at 3 East Flaming Gorge Way in Green River. Winter hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Admission is free.
