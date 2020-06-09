PHOENIX, Arizona — Ariel Britany Hinojos graduated from the University of Phoenix. Hinojos received her Associates of Arts in Criminal Justice Summa Cum Laude.
While attending the University of Phoenix, she is a paralegal, wife to Marco Hinojos and mother of their three children.
She has been accepted into Penn State University starting in the Fall to pursue her Bachelors of Science in Psychology. She has also accepted the opportunity to be part of PHI ALPHA DELTA Law Fraternity.
She is the daughter of Felipe and Juanita Ramos of Rock Springs.
