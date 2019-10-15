ROCK SPRINGS — A special ribbon-cutting ceremony at an iconic Rock Springs business was celebrated on Friday.
The New Studio Photography and Framing is the oldest still-operating photographic studio in Rock Springs. It opened its doors in 1919 under the ownership of Charles August, a Greek immigrant, and Frank Nakako, who came to the United States from Japan at the age of 24.
Nakako left the business in the early 1920s, and August continued to operate it until his retirement in 1945, when his sons Mike and Anthony August took over. In 1976 the Augusts sold the studio to longtime employee Oliver “Bud” Tebedo, who in turn sold it in 1994 to Diane Butler, another studio employee. After a total of 42 years with the business, Butler sold it to R.J. Pieper and Angela Thatcher this year, on its 100th anniversary.
In 2015, the Sweetwater County Historical Museum acquired the New Studio’s extensive collection of photographs and negatives, ensuring that a century of priceless photographic records will be safely preserved for future generations.
