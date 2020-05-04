SWEETWATER COUNTY — For many years the Sweetwater County Historical Society hosted a scholarship program for local students. For the last several years no such program has been in place. The Sweetwater County Historical Museum Foundation is sponsoring a Scholarship program to take its place.
Sweetwater County high school students are encouraged to participate. One winner will receive $500 and be published by local news organizations. The scholarship is open to all Sweetwater County high school students attending a college program in the fall or summer of 2020. Participants submit a written essay not to exceed 3,000 words on the prompt: How a local historical event or person impacts my life.
Participants must email their essay, or have their essay postmarked by June 1.
For more information visit www.Sweetwatermuseum.org, or contact the museum at 307-872-6435 or at www.programs@sweetwatermuseum.org.
