SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Horse Palace in both Rock Springs and Green River will remain open with some precautions.
Due to the public health emergency regarding the Coronavirus, and in an effort to protect your fellow customers from its spread, we will be strictly enforcing the following rule:
• Any customers who are coughing or sneezing will be asked to leave the premises immediately. No exceptions.
• Company Policy is to diligently disinfect all our terminals as regularly as possible. To be sure your terminal is clean; ask one of the staff members to disinfect before you start playing.
• Horse Palace provides hand sanitizer at their cashiers’ station. Avail yourself of it before and after your gaming session.
The Elite 55+ Senior promotion has been suspended until further notice for the protection of seniors.
Let's all be considerate of fellow customers and try to prevent a health crisis before it starts.
