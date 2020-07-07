ROCK SPRINGS — Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Board of Trustees President Taylor Jones was reappointed to the board Tuesday, July 7.
Sweetwater County Commissioners voted to reappoint Jones, who has served on the board since July 1, 2016. The appointment is for a five-year term.
“It is an honor to be appointed for a second term, and an honor to work with the hard-working and dedicated employees of Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County,” Jones said in a press release. “Collectively, we all have accomplished so many great things in order to position MHSC where it is today. I can’t wait to see where we go in the next five years.”
The Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Board of Trustees also includes Vice President Richard Mathey, Treasurer Ed Tardoni, Secretary Marty Kelsey and Trustee Barbara Sowada.
The board typically meets on the first Wednesday of every month in the hospital classrooms, via Zoom or unless otherwise posted. Board meetings are open to the public. Agendas, packets and minutes are posted at www.sweetwatermemorial.com.
