ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs has a host of unique restaurants and snack places in addition to popular chains. Since most people get stuck in a rut sometimes, the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency decided to issue locals and visitors a challenge: visit all of the listed places in Rock Springs over the summer with the new checklist on www.downtownrs.com/2020/06/04/1487/savory-or-sweet-heres-a-list-of-what-to-eat.
Even though concerns of COVID-19 have slowed local restaurants down, they have continued to show that they are here to stay.
“The food industry is making a comeback,” Main Street/URA Board Chairwoman Maria Mortensen said in a press release. “It’s important to keep supporting these establishments.”
While restaurants have satisfied our desire for social communion, a need almost as deep as our need for food itself, the dining scene is already looking quite different. Customers need to pay attention to posted reminders of social distancing and enjoy their favorite meals along with great service in our community, according to the release.
“You can bring this list up on your phone while you’re on-the-go,” Mortensen said. “You can download it from the website, you can also print it out if you’d like or come by the office to get a hard copy.”
Those interested can stop by the office at 603 South Main St. or the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce at 1897 Dewar Drive to get the checklist.
Some restaurants offer outdoor dining, limited indoor dine in seating, delivery, curb-side service and carry-out options.
For more information, call 307-352-1434 or visit www.downtownrs.com.
