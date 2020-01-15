CASPER — At the Jan. 5 Independent Cattlemen of Wyoming Directors' meeting in Casper, new officers were elected and new directors were officially assigned to their districts. Offices are held for a two-year term, with an option to renew one time. Independent Cattlemen of Wyoming’s president for the 2020-2021 term is Les Barkhurst from Saratoga. Vice president is Justin Gerstner from Moorcroft. Continuing on as treasurer is Joyce Menke from ElkMountain. The new secretary is Judy McCullough from Moorcroft.
Independent Cattlemen of Wyoming districts are set up the same as the Dept of Agriculture districts in combining counties. District 1 directors are Larry Goyen, Torrington and Mike Edwards, Wheatland; District 2 directors are Les Barkhurst and Joyce Menke; District 3 directors are Kay Jensen and Nina David, both from Boulder; District 4 directors John Hanson, Kaycee and Howard Jones, Rozet; District 5: director Tiffany Schwenke, Gillette; District 6 directors Justin Gerstner and Judy McCullough; and District 7 directors Matt Johnson, Alcova and Tammy Delyea, Douglas.
All the resolutions that were made at the November 2019 annual meeting were voted on by the members and passed. They include:
Animal Health Resolution No. 10
Whereas ICOW members oppose mandatory animal identification and Animal Disease Traceability ;
And whereas the State of Wyoming wants to require radio frequency identification tags for brucellosis tags;
And whereas the R-CALF USA lawsuit was instrumental in stopping the illegal USDA Animal Disease Traceability RFID tag rule;
Therefore be it resolved; that Independent Cattlemen of Wyoming opposes the state of Wyoming requiring RFID tags for bangs tags.
Marketing Resolution No. 9
Whereas USA cattle producers raise the safest beef in the world and those producers desire to be able to differentiate their product as USA born, raised and slaughtered;
And whereas USA consumers desire to know where their food and beef are raised;
Therefore be it resolved: that Independent Cattlemen of Wyoming supports Country of Origin Labeling at the state, national, and world trade level.
General Directive No. 2
(That) Independent Cattlemen of Wyoming Board of Directors prepare a letter for the Independent Cattlemen of Wyoming membership to send to our State and Federal legislative representatives and the Wyoming Governor which outlines Independent Cattlemen of Wyoming’s 2020 priorities.
Members also deleted a resolution from Independent Cattlemen of Wyoming policy which dissolved the affiliation with the Paragon Foundation since it is no longer in existence.
Independent Cattlemen of Wyoming members will host a legislative meal on Feb. 10, in Cheyenne.
