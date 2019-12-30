MOORCROFT — Independent Cattlemen of Wyoming have used a portion of their funds from last summer’s ranch rodeo in Wheatland, to support other family agriculture groups, particularly youth. Independent Cattlemen of Wyoming gave the Make It With Wool winner, Sydney Downare, from Buffalo, a $131 scholarship at the recent state contest in Casper.
In addition, Independent Cattlemen of Wyoming donated $131 to the Hot Springs County Fair, the first week of December, at their recent fair board meeting in Thermopolis. After the first of the year, as other designated county fair boards reconvene, they will be presented with checks from Independent Cattlemen of Wyoming. Those counties are Park, Big Horn, and Washakie.
Independent Cattlemen of Wyoming’s underlying mission is to promote and protect the future of Wyoming’s family livestock and ranching industry. Members of Independent Cattlemen of Wyoming believes that one way to work toward that goal of sustaining family ranches is by supporting youthful agricultural endeavors as much as possible.
For more information visit www.icowwy.org, Independent Cattlemen of Wyoming, 116 D Road, Moorcroft, WY, 82721, or Bobby Giesseat 307-334-3680.
