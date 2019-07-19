07-20-19 wwcc costumes

ROCK SPRINGS — Members of Western Wyoming Community College’s Performing Arts Department added some flair to International Day on July 13 by wearing costumes reflecting some of Rock Springs’ 56 nationalities. Participants include, from left, staff member Debbie Alvarez, musical theater student Kim Brown, technical theater student AJ Maughan, music and theater student Justin Hardman theater instructor and Eric DeLora.

 Western Wyoming Community College Photo/Philip Parnel

