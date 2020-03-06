ROCK SPRINGS -- Western Wyoming Community College awarded three students the Laurie Lynn Watkins Endowment for International Students. The merit-based scholarship fund has awarded $23,365 since 2013.
The Laurie Lynn Watkins, J.D. Donor Advised Endowment was started by the family of Laurie Watkins in her memory. She began working at Western Wyoming Community College in 1996 as the director of admissions. In 2007 she became the associate vice president of Student Success. Watkins was a strong advocate for international students as well as Western, according to a press release. She encouraged many international students to attend Western and took them under her wing once they were on campus. Many international students credited their success at Western to the help they received from Watkins.
The scholarship is awarded annually to international students attending Western. This year’s recipients are Yumeka Shibato from Fukuoka, Japan, who is studying business administration; Jamil Bousquet from Castries City, Saint Lucia, who is studying computer science; and Lucas Sa from Palmas, Brazil, who is a pre-medicine student.
"While in Western’s admissions office and as Associate vice president of Student Success Services, Laurie worked closely with international students, recruiting, welcoming, supporting, and staying in touch after their graduations,” said Don Kinder, Watkins’ father. “Contributors to her endowment for international students through the Western Wyoming College Foundation are continuing Laurie's legacy for better world relations by rewarding students who have come to Western from many different countries."
For more information regarding scholarships, contact Mustang Central at 307-382-1677 or mustangcentral@westernwyoming.edu.
