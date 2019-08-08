CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Trout Unlimited Council (WYTU) has hired Mike Jensen as its new council coordinator. He replaces Calvin Hazlewood of Green River, who has held the position for the past three years. Hazlewood, and his wife, Amy, will soon be relocating out of state.
Jensen, a 37-year newspaperman veteran, spent 25 years in Wyoming where he served as group publisher and oversaw newspaper operations in Evanston, Pinedale, Bridger Valley, Kemmerer, Cheyenne (Cheyenne Minuteman), Torrington, Wheatland, Lusk, Guernsey, Lingle, Page, Arizona, and Scottsbluff, Nebraska, (The Business Farmer).
He is a longtime outdoor enthusiast and spends as much time as possible driving his drift boat in search of big trout on Wyoming and the Intermountain West's rivers, according to a press release. He also enjoys waterfowl and upland bird hunting with his two Labrador retrievers.
Jensen is a lifetime member of Trout Unlimited and has been a volunteer for the organization both on a local and state level for over nine years. He helped revitalize a dormant TU chapter in Evanston and has served in a variety of positions including vice president, newsletter editor and fundraising chair for the Upper Bear River Chapter. He also served as chair, vice chair, newsletter editor and fundraising chair for (WYTU). While Jensen served as council chair and newsletter editor, WYTU was awarded with two prestigious national awards from TU that included Council of the Year in 2013 and having the best newsletter in TU in 2014.
"I'm very excited for this opportunity," Jensen said. "Trout Unlimited is an outstanding grassroot organization and in Wyoming, we have a very passionate group of volunteers and members. Additionally, there are a group of national TU staff members in Wyoming that are second to none. I'm looking forward to working with both staff and volunteers to further our cause to conserve, protect and restore Wyoming's coldwater fisheries and their watersheds."
The Wyoming council is made up of an executive committee and 12 chapters located around the Cowboy State. Executive committee officers include Chairman Cole Sherard of Laramie, Secretary Barb Allen of Jackson, Treasurer Jim Hissong of Mountain View, National Leadership Council Representative Werner Studer of Casper and at-large board members Dave Sweet of Cody and Rick Slagowski of Evanston.
"We are extremely pleased to have Mike join out Wyoming Trout Unlimited team," Chairman Sherard said. "Mike's many years of volunteer experience will most certainly help the council to move forward and expand our great work around Wyoming."
Jensen can be reached at mike.jensen@tu.org.
ABOUT TROUT UNLIMITED
Trout Unlimited is dedicated to conserving, protecting and restoring North America's trout and salmon and their watersheds. Follow Wyoming Trout Unlimited on Facebook and Instagram for all the latest information on trout conservation in the Cowboy State.
