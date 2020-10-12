ROCK SPRINGS — Jocelyn Palinek, FNP-BC, plans to relocate to the Family and Occupational Medicine Clinic of Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.
She and Registered Nurse Jessica Moore will see patients beginning Oct. 19 at the 3000 College Drive location.
They will continue to care for acute and chronic conditions across the lifespan, welcoming patients of all ages. Their services include annual wellness exams, health maintenance visits, well-child preventive visits and immunizations, sports physicals, acute childhood and adult illness and well-women’s exams.
Office hours are from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. To make an appointment, call 307-212-7708.
For more information, visit www.sweetwatermemorial.com.
