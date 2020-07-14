FLAMING GORGE —Commemorate Powell’s epic voyage each Friday from July 17 to Aug. 28.
Join Ashley National Forest’s interpretive staff and learn about the scientific explorer’s contribution to the mapping the Colorado River system and conserving water in the west.
Meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Flaming Gorge Dam Visitor Center parking lot and from there participants will car caravan across the dam to the river.
Social distancing will be practiced.
