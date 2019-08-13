ROCK SPRINGS -- The Holy Spirit Catholic Community will host its annual Mass and potluck picnic at 5 p.m. Sunday in Bunning Park.
Organizers said anyone who would like to share in this celebration of faith, fellowship and food is welcome.
The Knights of Columbus, a Catholic fraternity, will sponsor the picnic with help from the Council of Catholic Women. They will provide hamburgers, hot dogs, drinks, plates, cups and utensils. Everyone interested in gathering with friends and family of all faiths is asked to bring blankets or lawn chairs and a potluck dish to share.
Boy Scout Troop 8, chartered by Holy Spirit, will have games organized for children. In the event of inclement weather, the gathering will be up the hill at SCM Parish Center at 624 Bridger Ave., Rock Springs.
Rock Springs Catholic history is closely tied to the Union Pacific Railroad. Following the completion of the transcontinental railroad, Catholics were served by train at stops along the route. The first Catholic church building in Rock Springs, Our Lady of Sorrows, was built in 1887. Crossing the rail line to attend Mass in those times was quite dangerous, and as more people settled on the north side of the tracks, the need for a second church was pressing. In 1912, ground was broken for Saints Cyril and Methodius.
Due to tensions between immigrant groups, the churches were separate parishes, led by separate pastors. In 1971, the north side and south side schools combined under one principal, beginning the gradual process of both parishes merging into one faith community in 1995. To this day, Holy Spirit Catholic School continues to provide a faith-based education to the community. Responding to community needs, the congregation founded and still hosts the Loaves and Fishes Soup Kitchen, which is now served by an ecumenical board representing local churches.
In 2006, the Catholic community began gathering in Bunning Park to celebrate its life together. The Mass has been celebrated in both English and Spanish for several years, a joyful recognition that one third of the parish currently worships in Spanish, furthering our call to be a welcoming immigrant stew. The August Mass and picnic is an opportunity for everyone to come together and enjoy the summer weather.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.