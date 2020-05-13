GREEN RIVER — When asked what she wanted for her 12th birthday, Allyson Harder said that she didn't need anything; it's just another day.
Ally has suffered a heartbreaking loss, and people who care want to prove her wrong and show that she is loved, and her birthday is not just another day. They are planning a birthday parade and inviting community members to join them to support a young girl going through a difficult time.
As Ally was preparing for the Wyoming All American Girl Pageant on March 13, she received the news that her dad had died.
Ashley Turner told her daughter that they could leave the pageant and head to Idaho on March 14. Instead, Ally was determined to stay and work hard to win the pageant in honor of her dad. Ally pushed herself, competing in talent, fun fashion, party wear, casual wear and interview divisions. At the conclusion of the two-day event, it was announced that Ally was the new Wyoming All-American Girl 2020 Young Miss.
"Strong — that is one word I would use to describe Allyson," Turner said. "I have never seen such strength from my child as I did that weekend." Ally told her mom over and over that she would win this for her dad because she knew he would have not wanted her to give up.
Ally held it together throughout competition, but as soon as they called her name she fell apart, overwhelmed with joy and sadness at the same time.
Melinda Baggett, Wyoming All American Girl State Director along with Tiffany Johnston, found out later that Ally had been feeling down. Her mom said she wanted to make Ally's 12th birthday special but wasn't sure how.
Baggett said she and others offered to help, then jumped in and made arrangements for a drive-by birthday parade.
Organizers hope to get as many people as possible to join them in celebrating Ally's 12th birthday and making it an amazing day for her. People will gather at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 20 at Smith's parking lot in Green River. After lining up, the vehicles will drive to Allyson's house at 515 B Wind River Drive to greet her. A table will be set up outside for people to be able to drop off cards and gifts. Those who can’t attend but want to send a card or gift you can mail them to her address.
DREAMS
Ally's dad had just graduated barber school the week before he died. Ally plans to pursue her dad's dream and become a barber when she grows up. She hopes to be an inspiration to other young girls, and would like to tell them that, "no matter what happens in life, don't ever give up and always follow your dreams."
