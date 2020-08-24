SWEETWATER COUNTY – The Alzheimer’s Association is hosting a Drive to End Alzheimer’s event starting at 6 p.m. Aug. 28 in Rock Springs and Green River. The cruise is being hosted in place of the usual large gathering.
In Rock Springs, vehicles will assemble at Rock Springs Young at Heart at 2400 Reagan Ave.. They will turn right down Foothill Boulevard, head left onto Dewar Drive and Center Street, turn left again onto Grant Street and head right onto College Drive. The turnaround point will be in the Western Wyoming Community College parking lot, and participants will then drive back to Young at Heart.
Assembly in Green River will begin at Evers Park. The route will proceed left on East Fourth South Street past McDonald’s, turn right onto Uinta and reach the turnaround in the Ace Hardware parking lot. Drivers will then turn left down Uinta, continue over the train overpass, turn right onto Flaming Gorge Way, go left onto South Fourth West, turn right onto South Second East Street, and head back to Evers Park.
Participants can pre-register at alz.org/Walk.
