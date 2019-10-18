ROCK SPRINGS — More than 1,200 children plus adults are expected during the free Trick or Treat Extravaganza sponsored by Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.
The entrance and exit to the event is the same as last year — at the back of the Specialty Clinics at 1180 College Drive, Rock Springs. Enter through the doors to Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center. Entrance will not be allowed through the main clinic lobby at the front of the building nor the main doors of the hospital or emergency room.
Parking in back of the hospital offers the easiest access to the entrance and exit. Guests can drive around the building via the main parking lot or enter off of Skyline Drive.
Those already familiar with the event know that there will be 13 “Haunting Stations” with a lot of candy, along with bouncy balls, whistles, pencils, coloring books, apples, cookies, toothbrushes and other giveaways, said Robin Fife, event organizer.
“We have some new features this year that we think you’ll enjoy,” she said. “Just inside the entryway, there will be photo backdrop options available to take pictures.
“And, the best part is, it’s suitable for kids of all ages, particularly youngsters ages 2-10.”
