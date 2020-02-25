SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Joint Travel and Tourism Board’s mission to “enhance the economy of Sweetwater County by attracting and attaining visitors” is alive and well and working for the community.
The Travel and Tourism Board is a Joint Powers Board charged with administering the 4% lodging tax and is made up of 11 appointed volunteers - six from Rock Springs, two from Green River, one from Wamsutter, one from Superior and one from Sweetwater County.
LODGING TAX
The lodging tax is intended to be used to develop tourism and enhance the local economy by bringing visitors to the area who will stay in the local hotels and RV parks, eat at local restaurants and shop at local retailers. To do so, the board purchases advertising, provides funding for almost 30 local events that draw out of county attendance, provides funding to maintain the Rock Springs and Green River visitor centers, supports marketing and event recruitment efforts at the Sweetwater Events Complex and works to recruit conventions and sporting events to the area. Lodging tax collection in the 2018-2019 fiscal year was $1,009,161.00, a 9% increase from the prior fiscal year.
The board’s budget breakdown is:
• 72% Marketing Plan
• 10% Event Grants
• 5% Chamber of Commerce Block Grants
• 5% Sweetwater Events Complex Block Grant
• 8% Administration
EVENT GRANTS
The event grants have helped fund 28 events in Sweetwater County in 2019, including, The River Festival, Overland Stage Stampede Rodeo, Sweetwater Speedway Dirt Track Racing, Hamcon Amateur Radio Convention, Race on the Rock Triathlon, Sweetwater High School and Junior High Rodeo, Sweetwater Classic AQHA and Open Show, Flaming Gorge Days, Wyoming High School Finals Rodeo, Red Desert Roundup Rodeo, Run the Red Trail Race, Blues N’ Brews Festival, Art on the Green, Green River Knights Invitational, Sweetwater County Wyoming Regional Airport Operations Conference, Green River Grapplers Wresting Camp, the Rock Challenge Soccer Tournament, Flaming Gorge Classic Basketball, Thoman Invitational Wrestling, CO-ED Tough Turkey Volleyball Tournament, Rural fire Association and Fire Chiefs Conference, Bud Cup Hockey Tournament, SWAT/Shiver in the River Swim Meet, Quilting on the Green, Wind and Mud Hockey Tournament and Drop In Hockey Tournament.
Since 2010, the Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism Board has worked to recruit conventions and sporting events to Sweetwater County. The committee is made up of representatives from Sweetwater County School Districts No. 1 and No. 2, Western Wyoming Community College, Rock Springs and Green River Chambers of Commerce, and the City of Rock Springs and Green River Parks and Recreation Departments. The committee has successfully recruited several events, which have brought thousands of visitors to the area, including the Wyoming State High School Speech and Debate Tournament in 2012-2014, 2017 and 2020. Most recently the event recruitment committee successfully secured the 2022 and 2023 WY State High School Girls and Boys 3A and 4A Soccer tournaments which will bring more than 500 students and their families to the area each year.
The Board also focuses additional efforts towards the international travel market by developing collateral materials, hosting several familiarization tours and attending the International Roundup.
Jenissa Meredith, Executive Director is involved with may committees including, Wyoming Travel Industry Coalition Past President, Sweetwater County Event Recruitment Committee Chairman, Sweetwater County Lodging Association Chairman , Rock Springs Beautification Committee Chairman , Green River Beautification Committee Chairman, Flaming Gorge Promotions Committee Member.
BEAUTIFICATION COMMITTEES
The Rock Springs and Green River Beautification Committees have completed the installation of new city gateway signage and landscaping in Rock Springs and Green River. This was made possible through local partnerships. The partners that came together to bring these projects to fruition include Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism, the City Beautification Committees, the City of Rock Springs, the City of Green River, the Wyoming Office of Tourism , Rocky Mountain Power, the Wyoming Department of Transportation and other private businesses.
“Our gateway Entrances provide a critical first impression to visitors and create a sense of pride for residents, as well,” Jenissa Meredith, Executive Director for Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism said in a press release.
The Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism Board awards and recognizes employees and businesses quarterly throughout the county that excel at customer service in the tourism industry with the Rare and Exceptional Achievement for Customer service in Hospitality award. The Importance of these efforts warrants consistent recognition for the employees that are truly the backbone of the Sweetwater County Tourism industry.
Also in 2019, The Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism board partnered with KUTV Channel 2 News Road Trippin, from Salt Lake City, Utah to help showcase the National High School Finals Rodeo hosted in Sweetwater County.
The Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism Board provided board project funding to Downtown Rock Springs Main Street to promote the Broadway Theatre and other arts and culture offering through statewide radio advertising.
PROUD WYOMING WOMEN RETREAT
In September 2019 Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism created and hosted the Proud Wyoming Women Retreat, in Rock Springs and Green River. The retreat was created in honor of the Women of Wyoming and their journeys from the proud moment of Women’s Suffrage in 1869 to the accomplishments of present day.
The Proud Wyoming Women Retreat was mentioned in 16 articles that generated almost 40 million impressions as part of the 150th Anniversary of Wyoming Women’s Suffrage media coverage generated in partnership with the Wyoming Office of Tourism. The articles ran in publications such as “The New York Times,” “The Smithsonian Magazine,” “Honolulu Star” and various publications throughout the state and region. The Proud Wyoming Women Retreat was included in editorial coverage that equates to more than $2 million in advertising value.
“The 150th anniversary of Wyoming Women’s Suffrage provided an excellent opportunity to gain valuable exposure for the lifestyle and accomplishments of local women and the incredible tourism assets in Sweetwater County that support the unique way of life,” Meredith, creator of the Proud Wyoming Women Retreat said.
The Proud Wyoming Women Retreat included components to highlight the unique lifestyle of women in Sweetwater County including, Fly-Fishing with guides from Trout Unlimited on the Green River in Seedskadee National Wildlife Refuge, Health and Wellness Day at Bunning Park in Rock Springs with instructors from Soul Studio, Soul Growth, Iron Cowboy CrossFit and Wyo Faction, Clay Shooting and Dutch oven cooking demonstration and participation day at Let It Fly Hunt Club outside of Green River in partnership with Wild Sage Market and Downtown Sip and Stroll event with a waking art tour featuring museums and murals in the historic district with food and drink samples along the route.
MARKETING CAMPAIGN
The Travel and Tourism Board launched its annual marketing campaign in the spring 2019. This campaign generated almost 27,000 travel guide requests and 60,000 Sweetwater County e-newsletter subscriptions. To measure the effectiveness of the campaign Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism commissioned a conversion study by SMARI Insights. Conversion research is a traditional approach to measuring advertising effectiveness that evaluates how many people respond to ads by requesting information and whether these responders actually visited the destination. The study was completed in December of 2019 and it was determined that the Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism marketing campaign influenced 3,940 converted trips to the area. The average travel party consists of 2.8 people and the average stay was 3.4 days.
This means that the 2019 marketing campaign launched by Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism generated $5.4 million in visitor spending in the area.
FUTURE PROJECTS
Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism Board will launch a Flaming Gorge Tour in the summer 2020, conducting a strategic planning session following a DestionNEXT Survey, and implementing a Certified Tourism Ambassador Program in September.
For more information call 307-382-2538.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.